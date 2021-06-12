Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka

In modern times, a refrigerator or cooler is used to cool water. A few years ago, clay pot or Matka were used even in urban areas.

Groundwater naturally provides a large number of minerals and vitamins, and pottery can also be used to take advantage of these vitamins and minerals.

Digestive System

BPA is an extremely dangerous chemical that is often used to make plastic bottles. drinking Matka water does not contain any chemicals. Pot water balances testosterone in the body and improves digestion.

Rich From The Alkaline

Soil is the best way to get alkaline. The alkaline keeps the pH level in the body in moderation. Due to the supply of alkaline in the soil, it relieves stomach ache, gastritis, acidity and other internal pain complaints.

Effective For Sore Throat

More cold water damages the throat glands which often causes cough and other throat problems. In contrast, potable water stays at the same temperature so it does not cause any kind of throat problems.

Prevent Heatstroke

Using potable water in the heat balances nutrition, vitamin glucose in the body and protects against the risk of heatstroke while potable water provides freshness and relief throughout the day as well as protects health.

The Pot Water Stays Cool

The water inside the pot stays naturally cool and at the same time, it is full of the mineral blessings of the soil. The water in the pot stays naturally cold depending on the changing seasons.