Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 04:40 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Health Benefits Of Drinking Water From Earthen Pot Or Matka

In modern times, a refrigerator or cooler is used to cool water. A few years ago, clay pot or Matka were used even in urban areas.

Groundwater naturally provides a large number of minerals and vitamins, and pottery can also be used to take advantage of these vitamins and minerals.

Digestive System

BPA is an extremely dangerous chemical that is often used to make plastic bottles. drinking Matka water does not contain any chemicals. Pot water balances testosterone in the body and improves digestion.

Rich From The Alkaline

Soil is the best way to get alkaline. The alkaline keeps the pH level in the body in moderation. Due to the supply of alkaline in the soil, it relieves stomach ache, gastritis, acidity and other internal pain complaints.

Effective For Sore Throat

More cold water damages the throat glands which often causes cough and other throat problems. In contrast, potable water stays at the same temperature so it does not cause any kind of throat problems.

Prevent Heatstroke

Using potable water in the heat balances nutrition, vitamin glucose in the body and protects against the risk of heatstroke while potable water provides freshness and relief throughout the day as well as protects health.

The Pot Water Stays Cool

The water inside the pot stays naturally cool and at the same time, it is full of the mineral blessings of the soil. The water in the pot stays naturally cold depending on the changing seasons.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Can You Drink Water After Eating Cucumber And Watermelon?
49 mins ago
Can You Drink Water After Eating Cucumber And Watermelon?

It is a common belief that drinking water after eating watermelon can...
Sugar: Silent Disadvantages Of Consuming It In Excessive Amount
1 hour ago
Sugar: Silent Disadvantages Of Consuming Excessive Amount

Is sugar poison? It depends on how much sugar a person consumes...
Hepatitis: Here Are Some Of Symptoms And Early Warning Signs
1 hour ago
Hepatitis: Here Are Some Of Symptoms And Early Warning Signs

Inflammation of the liver is called hepatitis and is often caused by...
Natural Remedies To Control Uric Acid In The Body
2 hours ago
Natural Remedies To Control Uric Acid In The Body

The waste product that is left over after the digestion of purine...
OBESITY
3 hours ago
People with ‘healthy obesity’ have a higher risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease

The study was carried out at the University of Glasgow's Institute of...
SARS-CoV-2 infection might be more common in pets
4 hours ago
SARS-CoV-2 infection might be more common in pets

According to a small study that examined the pets of COVID-19 patients...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Indian team Sri Lanka tour
10 mins ago
India’s Squad To Quarantine For Two Weeks Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour

The second-string India squad for the Sri Lanka tour will gather in Mumbai...
PTA demanded that Facebook be prosecuted for noncompliance
12 mins ago
PTA demanded that Facebook be prosecuted for noncompliance

Shehryar Khan Afridi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, has asked...
Which Shows To Watch On Your Favourite Streaming Services?
24 mins ago
Which Shows To Watch On Your Favourite Streaming Services?

Streaming services are becoming more popular in the pandemic and people are...
Shakib Al Hasan four-match ban
28 mins ago
Shakib Al Hasan To Face A Four-Match Ban Over unruly On-Field Behaviour

Bangladesh cricket Shakib Al Hasan, who lost his cool while arguing with...