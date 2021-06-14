Yoga techniques that helps to balance hormones

Hormones play a significant role in our overall health. Hormones assist our bodies in a variety of processes, including energy transport, metabolism, mood, digestion, growth, and reproduction. Obesity, PCOS, and thyroid abnormalities are just a few of the health issues that can result from any imbalances or malfunctioning.

Many hormone disorders are also a function of the lifestyle we live. What we frequently don’t recognize is that the solution isn’t simply taking medicines to fix the problem; it’s also relying on traditional and holistic methods.

Yoga can assist our bodies with internal and exterior health difficulties with the help of a few asanas and a routine. Yoga keeps us fit and healthy from the inside out, while structured diets and frequent exams keep us moving.

Inhale and Exhale

Sit in any comfortable position on your mat. On either side, place your hands across the lower end of the ribs. Then pay attention to how your body expands and contracts as you inhale and exhale. Before switching to another stance, repeat this at least five times.

Cat-Cow

Come to the table pose with your palms and knees on the yoga mat. Maintain a distance between your legs and spread your fingers. Inhale as you look up and hold by articulating the spine. Exhale by bringing your chin to your chest.

Child pose

Sit back into the child pose by expanding the knees slightly in the table pose. Stretch your hands forward and bring the forehead down as it touches the mat. Take a deep breath and hold the stance. Exhale slowly and deeply.

Sphinx pose

Stretch your legs backward while lying on your stomach. Keep your chest above the mat and your elbows underneath your shoulders. The palms of your hands should be facing down, and your feet should be turned inwards. Exhale as your chin touches the mat after taking a deep breath and stretching your upper body.

Crocodile pose

Lie down on your stomach with your hands over one another and your head resting on the top hand. Inhale three deep breaths, raise your brow, and exhale when you are relaxed.