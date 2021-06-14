Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Yoga techniques that helps to balance hormones

Shariq Tahir

14th Jun, 2021. 04:12 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Yoga techniques that help to balance hormones disorders

Hormones play a significant role in our overall health. Hormones assist our bodies in a variety of processes, including energy transport, metabolism, mood, digestion, growth, and reproduction. Obesity, PCOS, and thyroid abnormalities are just a few of the health issues that can result from any imbalances or malfunctioning.

Many hormone disorders are also a function of the lifestyle we live. What we frequently don’t recognize is that the solution isn’t simply taking medicines to fix the problem; it’s also relying on traditional and holistic methods.

Yoga can assist our bodies with internal and exterior health difficulties with the help of a few asanas and a routine. Yoga keeps us fit and healthy from the inside out, while structured diets and frequent exams keep us moving.

Inhale and Exhale

Sit in any comfortable position on your mat. On either side, place your hands across the lower end of the ribs. Then pay attention to how your body expands and contracts as you inhale and exhale. Before switching to another stance, repeat this at least five times.

Cat-Cow

Come to the table pose with your palms and knees on the yoga mat. Maintain a distance between your legs and spread your fingers. Inhale as you look up and hold by articulating the spine. Exhale by bringing your chin to your chest.

Child pose

Sit back into the child pose by expanding the knees slightly in the table pose. Stretch your hands forward and bring the forehead down as it touches the mat. Take a deep breath and hold the stance. Exhale slowly and deeply.

Sphinx pose

Stretch your legs backward while lying on your stomach. Keep your chest above the mat and your elbows underneath your shoulders. The palms of your hands should be facing down, and your feet should be turned inwards. Exhale as your chin touches the mat after taking a deep breath and stretching your upper body.

Crocodile pose

Lie down on your stomach with your hands over one another and your head resting on the top hand. Inhale three deep breaths, raise your brow, and exhale when you are relaxed.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

How can soda affect your immune system in five different ways?
56 mins ago
How can soda affect your immune system in five different ways?

In this burning summer heat, nothing beats a glass of ice-cold soda....
Alzheimer: Memory Loss And Early Signs
2 hours ago
Alzheimer: Memory Loss And Early Signs

Alzheimer is a type of dementia, while dementia is a term used...
a dog’s bite
2 hours ago
For Karachiites a dog’s bite is worse than its bark

Karachi: It is usually late at night when a group of dogs...
Do You Always Wake Up In Bad Mood? Know Secret Of 'Morning Depression'
2 hours ago
Do You Always Wake Up In Bad Mood? Know Secret Of ‘Morning Depression’

Many people experience some changes in mood after waking up, such as...
What are the impacts of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine?
2 hours ago
What are the impacts of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine?

Sinovac Biotech, a China-based pharmaceutical firm with headquarters in Beijing, produces CoronaVac,...
As the COVID-19 pandemic lessens, how can kids play safely this summer
5 hours ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic lessens, how can kids play safely this summer?

As the COVID-19 pandemic fades in the United States, experts advise parents...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly
1 min ago
Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly, ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer will be out on Tuesday

Ahad Raza Mir, a Pakistani actor, has announced that the trailer for...
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators' latest defeat
9 mins ago
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators’ latest defeat

Umar Gul, Quetta Gladiators bowling coach told that they are one pacer...
The State Bank of Pakistan
22 mins ago
SBP proposes amendments in rules to facilitate digital marketplace selling

KARACHI: The (SBP) central bank has proposed changes in the foreign exchange...
Tax rate
35 mins ago
Govt increases tax rate on profits from bank deposits

KARACHI: The federal government has increased the income tax rate to 15...