Pakistan reports seventh polio case of 2026

Five of the seven polio cases reported this year have been recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Sindh.

KARACHI: Pakistan has reported its seventh polio case of 2026 in Karachi’s East district, raising concerns about the continued presence of the preventable disease.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), five of the seven polio cases reported this year have been recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Sindh.

Karachi’s previous polio case was reported in December 2024, the NEOC said.

The national polio vaccination campaign will run from Nov. 2-8, targeting 97 districts across Pakistan, including all districts of Karachi. More than 23.9 million children under the age of 5 are expected to receive polio vaccine drops during the campaign.

The NEOC urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops during every vaccination campaign and complete their routine immunization schedules on time.

Polio is an incurable viral disease that can cause permanent paralysis, but it can be prevented through vaccination.

Earlier, Pakistan has confirmed its fifth polio case of 2026, with the latest case reported in Bannu district of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication in Islamabad said.

The affected child is a 17-month-old girl from Khandar Khankhel Union Council in Domel tehsil of Bannu district.

Four of the country’s five polio cases reported this year have been detected in Bannu Division, including three in Bannu district.

Pakistan recorded 31 polio cases in 2025, compared with an estimated 20,000 cases in the early 1990s, reflecting a 99.8% reduction following decades of vaccination efforts.

However, poliovirus transmission remains persistent in southern KP, despite an overall decline in transmission across the country since 2025.