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Pakistan reports ninth polio case of 2026 in Khyber district

The NEOC said seven of the nine cases reported so far this year were detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the remaining two were reported in Sindh.

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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported its ninth polio case of 2026, with the latest infection detected in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC).


The NEOC said seven of the nine cases reported so far this year were detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the remaining two were reported in Sindh.


An anti-polio campaign is currently underway in 97 selected districts across the country, including Khyber, targeting more than 24 million children under the age of 5.


The NEOC said polio is an incurable disease but can be prevented through vaccination.


The campaign is being conducted simultaneously in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The center urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops during the ongoing drive and complete their routine immunization schedules on time.


It also called on all segments of society to play their role in efforts to eradicate polio from the country.



On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for intensified efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan, saying the challenge is significant but the country's determination to overcome it is even stronger.


Chairing a review meeting on the national polio eradication programme, the prime minister stressed the need for close coordination with provincial governments and all stakeholders to ensure the complete elimination of the disease.


He praised frontline polio workers and law enforcement agencies for their commitment, hard work and services in successfully conducting vaccination campaigns across the country.


Shehbaz said ensuring uninterrupted access for frontline workers and providing them with adequate security during vaccination drives remained the government's top priority.


He also directed authorities to improve routine immunisation coverage nationwide, particularly in polio-affected and high-risk areas.


Expressing concern over recent polio cases, the prime minister appreciated improved access for vaccination teams in security-sensitive and difficult-to-reach areas.


He said Pakistan would have to pursue a stronger strategy and intensify its efforts to eliminate the virus.


The prime minister directed the federal minister and minister of state for national health, the health secretary and members of the polio eradication team to immediately visit all four provinces and meet chief ministers and chief secretaries.


He instructed the team to develop a coordinated national action plan within a week after consultations with the provincial governments.


Pakistan reports ninth polio case in 2026


The meeting was informed about recent polio cases and ongoing eradication efforts. A new case was reported from Khyber district on Thursday, taking the country's total to nine in 2026.


Sindh has reported two cases this year, one each from Karachi East and Sujawal districts.


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