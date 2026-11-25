Pakistan confirms 10th polio case of 2026 in Karak

According to the NEOC, the virus detected in the latest case is genetically linked to strains circulating in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported its 10th polio case of 2026 after a 14-month-old girl from Karak district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tested positive for the poliovirus, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) said.





According to the NEOC, the virus detected in the latest case is genetically linked to strains circulating in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





Of the 10 polio cases reported across Pakistan this year, eight have been recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Sindh, according to the centre. It added that four of the eight cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa originated in the province's southern districts.





The NEOC said polio is an incurable disease but can be prevented through vaccination, urging parents to ensure that all children under five receive polio drops during vaccination campaigns.





Final National Polio Campaign to Begin December 12

Pakistan's third and final nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2026 will run from Dec. 12 to 18 across 167 districts.





During the weeklong campaign, more than 45 million children under the age of five will be administered polio vaccine drops. Eligible children will also receive an additional dose of vitamin A.





The campaign will be conducted simultaneously in Pakistan and Afghanistan as part of coordinated efforts to eradicate the disease.





The NEOC urged parents to ensure that every eligible child receives two drops of polio vaccine during upcoming campaigns and completes routine immunisation on schedule.





It also called on all segments of society to play an active role in supporting efforts to eliminate polio from the country.