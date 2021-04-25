Adsense 300×250

Globally, at least 1,002,938,540 vaccine doses against the novel coronavirus have been administered in 207 countries and territories, however the number of infections continue to rise.

According to the media reports, one in four people in rich countries has been vaccinated, compared with one in every 500 in low-income nations.

As per the data, 58 percent of the vaccine doses have been administered in three countries: the United States (US) with 225.6 million doses; China with 216.1 million doses; and India with 138.4 million, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where more than 51 percent of the population has received at least one jab; the United Kingdom (UK), with 49 percent; Chile, with 41 percent; Bahrain, with 38 percent; and Uruguay, with 32 percent.

Death Rate

The coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than three million people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019.

Hard-hit Brazil has seen its deadliest month yet of the virus with nearly 68,000 reported fatalities in April, even though there is still a week to go.

India reported 2,624 deaths, a daily record, on Saturday as a surge of cases has pushed the government to organize special trains to get oxygen supplies to worst-hit cities.

One “oxygen express” carrying 30,000 litres of oxygen arrived in northern Lucknow at dawn on Saturday, where armed guards were waiting to escort trucks to hospitals.

The Indian air force is also being used to transport oxygen tankers and other supplies around the country and to bring oxygen equipment from Singapore.