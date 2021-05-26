Popular social media giants including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp could face a ban if they do not comply with the new Information Technology (IT) rules, which will come into effect from May 26 (today) in India.

The new IT Rules 2021, which were released by the Modi-led government back in February, will come into effect from May 26.

The Indian government had given a three-month time period to social media companies to comply with these guidelines. As per the new IT Rules 2021, large social media platforms are defined as those having more than 50 lac registered users.

The new rules make it mandatory for large social media companies to appoint a resident grievance officer as part of a larger grievance redressal mechanism, active monitoring of content shared on their platform and monthly compliance reports for Indian users and self-regulation mechanisms.

Now, several social media users in India are wondering whether Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter and Instagram would get banned for failing to comply with the new IT Rules 2021 as the deadline for the implementation has ended.

Moreover, a Google spokesperson said the company has consistently invested in significant product changes, resources and personnel to ensure that it is combating illegal content in an effective, and to comply with local laws in the jurisdictions it operates in.

“We realise that our work in keeping our platforms secure is never done and we will continue to refine our existing approaches, and evolve our policies and be as transparent as possible about how we make decisions,” the spokesperson said.

A Facebook spokesperson noted that the company is working to implement operational processes and aims to comply with the provisions of the IT rules.

The social media giant said it continues to discuss a “few of the issues which need more engagement” with the government.

Facebook and Google, however, did not clarify the new level of compliance being met as of Tuesday.

However, Twitter has not commented on its compliance status.