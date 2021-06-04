Double Click 728 x 90
Facebook Suspends Donald Trump’s Account For 2 Years

Raba Noor

04th Jun, 2021. 11:42 pm
Facebook Suspends Donald Trump's Account

Former President Donald Trump banned from Facebook’s services, including Instagram, for at least two years, until at least January 2023.

Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said that Trump’s actions on its social media networks “constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols.”

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Facebook said in a blog post

The former president called the ban “an insult” in a statement.

“They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our country can’t take this abuse anymore!” he said in a statement.

Those who believe Facebook should forsake its hands-off attitude to political expression have criticized the company.

However, it has been attacked by some who see the Trump ban as a worrisome act of censorship, including Republican politicians and certain free-expression advocates.

