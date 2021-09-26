Nayib Bukele: Chivo ‘now has more users than any bank in El Salvador’
Nayib Bukele, Salvadoran President stated that 2.1 million of his fellow residents are using the government-backed Chivo crypto wallet, offering a hint into the deceptive achievement of the country’s Bitcoin (BTC) strategy.
The controversial president rationalized his 2.9 million Twitter followers Saturday afternoon, demanding that Chivo “now has more users than any bank in El Salvador” after just three weeks in operation. Bukele specified that it’s only a matter of time earlier Chivo acceptance eclipses all banks in the El Salvador collective.
2.1 million Salvadorans are ACTIVELY USING @chivowallet (not downloads).
Chivo is not a bank, but in less than 3 weeks, it now has more users than any bank in El Salvador and is moving fast to have more users that ALL BANKS IN EL SALVADOR combined.
This is wild!#Bitcoin🇸🇻
— Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) September 25, 2021
