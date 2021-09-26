Nayib Bukele: Chivo ‘now has more users than any bank in El Salvador’

Syed AhadWeb Editor

26th Sep, 2021. 07:51 pm
Nayib Bukele

Nayib Bukele, Salvadoran President stated that 2.1 million of his fellow residents are using the government-backed Chivo crypto wallet, offering a hint into the deceptive achievement of the country’s Bitcoin (BTC) strategy.

The controversial president rationalized his 2.9 million Twitter followers Saturday afternoon, demanding that Chivo “now has more users than any bank in El Salvador” after just three weeks in operation. Bukele specified that it’s only a matter of time earlier Chivo acceptance eclipses all banks in the El Salvador collective.

