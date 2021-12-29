Iraqi PM confirms end of U.S.-led combat mission in Iraq
BAGHDAD, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) — Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi confirmed on Wednesday the end of the U.S.-led coalition forces’ combat mission in Iraq after the withdrawal of the forces from the country.
“The combat mission of the international coalition has ended, and all the combat equipment withdrew outside Iraq,” al-Kadhimi said in a tweet posted on the official Twitter page of his media office.
“The role of the coalition has become limited to advise and support, according to the strategic dialogue,” al-Kashimi added.
On Jan. 5, 2020, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in the country.
In July this year, the United States and Iraq held a session of strategic dialogue, during which the two countries agreed on withdrawing all U.S. combat troops from Iraq by Dec. 31.
