Roundup: Afghan authorities dig deep to create mining jobs in Baghlan

PUL-E-KHUMRI, Afghanistan, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) — Since the U.S. military withdrawal, Afghanistan has suffered crisis upon crisis as the economy withers away. The country now faces a life-or-death battle against poverty this winter, while more than 9 billion U.S. dollars of Afghan assets remain frozen by Washington.

Washington’s spite knows no limits. Economic sanctions continue to punish a country already punished by 20 years of war. The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan is closed and the Biden administration is doing everything it can to dissuade its allies from establishing diplomatic relations with the Taliban-led administration.

However, the new Afghan administration will not be down heartened by the economic crisis. Besides calling upon the world community for help, they have been seeking investment in the coal mining sector.

Haji Nooruddin Azizi, acting minister of commerce and industry, has called upon national and international business to support domestic production and stabilize the local economy.

“We can extract 3,000 tons of coal from this mine each month and we are working to increase output every day,” said Emal Waziri, director of Karkar coalmine in Baghlan province.

One of the oldest coal mines in Afghanistan, the Karkar mine employs hundreds of people directly and creates works for many more. Waziri said the government would subsidize wages at the mine. Some workers at Karkar have not been paid for months.

Since the collapse of the U.S.-backed government, the Taliban-led administration, whose soldiers drove the foreign forces out of the country, has been bombarded with sanctions. So bad is the situation in Kabul that government workers are still going unpaid.

To allay the concerns of the miners, the head of Baghlan provincial coal and petroleum department, Mawlawi Abdullah Hamid told Xinhua that his administration would soon pay the salaries of all the employees, confirming that coal extraction is being expanded in Karkar and other parts of Baghlan to create new jobs.

“I personally will do all I can for workers at Karkar and other parts of the province to increase their incomes and provide even more job opportunities,” Hamid said.