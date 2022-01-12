A large flock of critically endangered birds arrive in Cambodia in yearly migration

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) — A large flock of critically endangered migratory birds, the yellow-breasted bunting, have arrived at the Boeung Prek Lapouv Protected Landscape in southern Cambodia’s Takeo province during their yearly migration, a conservationist organization said on Wednesday.

The yellow-breasted bunting was considered a critically endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2004 due to a rapid drop in population size.

The species breeds in Europe and northern Asia, and then migrates yearly to parts of Asia, including India, southern China, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, for winter quarter and food from December to April, said BirdLife Cambodia in a news release.

“In January 2022, thousands of the yellow-breasted bunting have migrated to the Boeung Prek Lapouv Protected Landscape for habitats and food during their yearly migration,” Bou Vorsak, program manager for BirdLife Cambodia, told Xinhua.

The yellow-breasted bunting’s population in the world has declined by more than 80 percent in recent years, the news release said, adding that for Cambodia, more than 800 yellow-breasted buntings had been recorded in some provinces between 2016 and 2019.