Astrologers explain the ‘power shift’ significance of 2/22/22 for the United States

The deuces will be too crazy to overlook a little more than two hours after midnight: Tuesday, 2/22/22, 2:22:22

Recently, we’ve experienced a few palindrome days, including 12/22/21. When written in the British style, however, 22/20/2022 is both a palindrome — a phrase or number that is the same backwards and forwards (“Madam, I’m Adam”) and, at least on a calculator, an ambigram, which reads the same upside down as right-side up.

Tomorrow, according to a long-time Manhattan numerologist, is a chance for new beginnings.

CelticSeer, an Irishman who gives internet readings, claims that all of those 2s must be combined together to deduce their significance.

“You reduce in numerology,” she explained. “So 2/22/2022 equals 12.” Then you multiply 1 and 2 to obtain 3. And the number three is significant after the numbers one and two. As a result, the sequence is re-formed. It’s like a fresh start as well as self-expression. That is a highly effective instrument.”

“You’re growing outward, bringing additional elements into your domain,” she said of what might happen tomorrow. It’s a chance for those who want to take advantage of it. There will always be sorrow and learning. However, there is hope at the end of the tunnel.

If you don’t see the light, Ruby Tuesday’s has $2 mini-margaritas and beer. (It turns out that today is also National Margarita Day.)

According to astrologers, the United States will also see its first Pluto Return — that is, the planet linked with transformation and power will return to the position it had when the Declaration of Independence was written and ratified on July 4, 1776.

As a result, they anticipate significant power transfers.

“Pluto Returns in France and Russia heralded the deaths of Napoleon and Stalin,” writes Shereen Campbell for Horoscope.com. During Spain’s last Pluto Return, tyrant Francisco Franco surrendered power. Some say that the UK’s previous Pluto Return coincided with their unofficial collapse from world leadership.

“Historically, this time has been defined by a lot of change, and most believe that the United States will be no different,” Campbell told StyleCaster.com.

Jules Zia Passell has been looking forward to tomorrow since she was a child.

“It’s been the birthday I’ve been looking forward to. “I didn’t care about my 21st at all,” she admitted to the Washington Post. “I’ve spent my entire life trying to figure out what it means.” “I’m still looking.”

However, one expert tempered expectations.

“Tuesday has no historical importance or cosmic meaning,” wrote Barry Markovsky, a sociology professor at the University of South Carolina, on MSN.com. “Yet it says a lot about our minds and civilizations.”

Markovsky, a social psychologist who investigates paranormal claims and pseudoscience, dismisses conventional explanations of things like a series of 2s building up on the calendar.

“They’re almost always nonsensical from a scientific standpoint, but they’re fantastic for demonstrating how brains, people, communities, and cultures work.”