Adolf Hitler watch sells for $1.1m in controversial sale

Adolf Hitler’s watch was auctioned off in the United States for $1.1 million (£900,000).The Huber clock, which was sold to an unidentified bidder, has a swastika and the letters AH inscribed on it.

According to the watch’s sales brochure, it was likely presented to the fascist leader as a birthday gift in 1933, the year he became Chancellor of Germany.

Jewish leaders opposed the Maryland sale before it occurred.

The auction house, which has auctioned Nazi artefacts, told German media it wants to preserve history.

1933-1945: Adolf Hitler ruled Nazi Germany. During that period, 11 million people, including 6 million Jews, were murdered.

The auction company claims one of the 30 French troops who invaded Hitler’s alpine hideout, the Berghof, in May 1945 took the watch as a keepsake.

The clock may be centuries old.

Eva Braun’s dress, Nazi-signed photographs, and a “Jude”-printed yellow Star of David were also significant. During the Holocaust, Nazis forced Jews to wear yellow armbands. They felt awkward and stood out.

34 Jewish leaders called the transaction “repulsive” and sought the artefacts’ withdrawal.