  • Saudi man stunned the internet with cloud shaped picture of a ‘child riding a bird,’ now called as  ‘Pareidolia’   
A child riding a bird

  • On his way to his vacation in Thadiq last Friday, Abdul Karim Al Majed, a Riyadh resident, noticed some peculiar clouds in the shape of a “child riding a bird.”
  • The image quickly went viral on social media, with some accusing it of being photoshopped and others suggesting it might be a case of “Pareidolia,” a psychological phenomenon.
  • a weird incident occurred when certain clouds in the Riyadh area took the form of “a young child riding a bird.
On his way to his vacation in Thadiq last Friday, Abdul Karim Al Majed, a Riyadh resident, noticed some peculiar clouds in the shape of a “child riding a bird.” The image quickly went viral on social media, with some accusing it of being photoshopped and others suggesting it might be a case of “Pareidolia,” a psychological phenomenon.

According to the Saudi publication, a weird incident occurred when certain clouds in the Riyadh area took the form of “a young child riding a bird.”

Al Majed captured the incredible picture while travelling down Al Qassim Road to Thadiq for a vacation.

Over the previous two days, social networking site users have been debating the video and photographs.

Al Majed was travelling by automobile from Riyadh to Thadiq for his usual vacation when he noticed something in the sky on Qassim Road. He pulled over and got out of his car to capture the incredible image, which might not happen again.

As the sun sank on Friday, the clouds took on an extraordinary shape that resembled a little child flying a bird.

Majed was hesitant to post the picture on social media, but one of his friends persuaded him to do so.

“I never envisaged this response, my account is full with interaction, and alerts…, and it is not my practise to upload my images on social media,” he stated after posting it to Twitter.

