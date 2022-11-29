A Japanese filmmaker imprisoned for nearly four months

In Myanmar, a Japanese filmmaker was imprisoned for over four months.

Toru Kubota, who was imprisoned for about four months, urged Tokyo to take a harder position against violations of human rights in the military-run nation.

The military deposed an elected government in Southeast Asia last year, and since then the country has been in disarray.

In an effort to quell criticism, the junta has detained thousands of people, including lawmakers, students, journalists, and foreigners.

“It was awful. Toru Kubota, who was arrested at a protest in July, told reporters in Tokyo that he “knew the meaning of hell” in reference to the conditions in a police holding cell.

He claimed that the cramped, filthy, and overcrowded cell was too small for him to comfortably lie down to sleep in, and that he had seen other prisoners being struck with batons.

He said that he was held in solitary confinement after being later transported to Myanmar’s infamous Insein jail, which dates back to the colonial era.

An inquiry for comment was not immediately answered by a junta representative for Myanmar.



In a sweeping amnesty last month, Kubota—who had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for breaking sedition and communications laws—was also freed along with a former British ambassador and an Australian economic adviser to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

In an interview with The Australian newspaper on Monday, the economic consultant, Sean Turnell, also mentioned dirty cells and having to eat from a bucket when imprisoned in Myanmar.

Vicky Bowman, who founded a company promoting ethical business in Myanmar and served as Britain’s ambassador from 2002 to 2006, was imprisoned for breaking immigration laws.

Tokyo has halted aid to Myanmar and urged the military to put an end to the bloodshed, but its actions have been less severe than those of the United States, the European Union, and others, who have imposed stringent sanctions.

Kubota stated, “I would expect that the Japanese government would take a much harsher stance towards the Myanmar military,” adding that any financial aid going to Myanmar from Japan should be properly inspected.

The foreign ministry of Japan was unable to respond right away.

