Advertisement Jose Paulino Gomes World’s Oldest Man Passes Away at 127.

Willyan Jose Rodrigues de Souza vouched for the accuracy of Jose’s age.

He leaves behind a loving legacy.

Just a few days before turning 128 years old, Jose Paulino Gomes, believed to be the world’s oldest man, passed away in his home in Corrego do Cafe, Brazil. His remarkable life spanned over a century, witnessing significant historical events like the first-ever proms, the inaugural rugby league football game, and the discovery of X-rays.

According to his 1917 marriage certificate, Jose was born on August 4, 1895. Willyan Jose Rodrigues de Souza, a legal advisor, vouched for the accuracy of Jose’s age, suggesting that he may surpass Spain’s Maria Branyas Morera, the current Guinness World Records holder at 115 years old.

Advertisement

Despite his extraordinary age, Jose lived a simple and modest life, working as an animal trainer and embracing products made from natural resources and locally sourced goods.

He leaves behind a loving legacy, survived by seven children, 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren, all cherishing fond memories of him.

“His uniqueness was that he didn’t like anything industrialised, only things from the countryside, natural. He raised chickens, pigs… His food was all from here, had to be grown or raised here. And he always liked to have a little drink,” Jose’s granddaughter Eliane Ferreira said.

Fabiola Oliveira, also Jose’s granddaughter, revealed he was riding horses until four years ago.

“Four years ago, he stopped riding horses. For about a month, he was in bed,” she said.

Moreover, Jose’s documentation may have been inaccurate because of rural customs, according to his granddaughter Eliane, but his family had no doubts about his age because they knew he had lived for more than a century.

Advertisement

“Here in the countryside, people are usually registered when they are older,” Jose’s granddaughter Eliane Ferreira told local media. “There are several cases with incorrect documentation. But his documentation showed he was younger than he actually was.”

She continued: “There is a lady nearby who is 98 years old. She says she knew him when he was just a boy. That’s when we became curious to confirm his age and looked up the registry office to find out what was correct.

“He definitely was over 100 years old, at least 110. Now we need to know how it will be recorded on the death certificate.”

He died as a result of multiple organ failure, which was only natural given his advanced age and was buried in Pedra Bonita’s Corrego dos Fialhos Cemetery.

Jose’s status has not yet been officially confirmed by Guinness World Records, but the Brazilian countryside laments the loss of a man whose lifespan was equalled only by the priceless memories he made with his loved ones.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.