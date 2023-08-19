Some facts about Vivek Ramaswamy you should know

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American politician, is gaining considerable attention as he vies for the US Presidential candidacy as a Republican in the upcoming primaries, putting him in competition with Donald Trump.

His profile is notable due to his achievements in business and his stances on policies.

At 35 years old, Ramaswamy is not only an entrepreneur but also facing legal battles from former employees. Lawsuits have been filed claiming that Ramaswamy and his co-founder engaged in activities that violated securities laws and mistreated staff at their company, Strive Asset Management.

Interestingly, these allegations have emerged as Ramaswamy campaigns, spotlighting his accomplishments in business and his policy perspectives.

Born to parents who immigrated from Kerala, India, Ramaswamy grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. He pursued studies at Harvard University and later secured a law degree from Yale University.

Advertisement

Notably, he co-founded Roivant Sciences, where he played a key role in successful biotech IPOs and clinical trials leading to FDA-approved products. Subsequently, he established Strive Asset Management, with a strong focus on promoting exceptional business practices.

Central to Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign are his outspoken views on China and trade policies. His advocacy for a “total de-coupling” from China and his emphasis on forging trade partnerships with countries like India, Japan, and South Korea are critical aspects of his platform.

He delves into his critical stance on corporate activism in his book titled “Woke, Inc: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam.”

Former employees Joyce Rosely and John Phillips have separately brought lawsuits against Strive Asset Management, headed by Ramaswamy.

Rosely’s allegations involve claims of being coerced into securities law violations and mistreated for raising concerns regarding inappropriate advances and securities violations.

On the other hand, Phillips asserts that he was misled about the company’s financial situation and pressured to breach securities laws.

Advertisement

Despite these legal challenges, Vivek Ramaswamy remains unwavering in his commitment to his presidential campaign. In current polls, he holds the third position on average, trailing behind Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

An upcoming debate in Wisconsin is set to provide a platform for Ramaswamy to present his policies and his vision for the future of the United States.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Legendary orca from seaquarium, Lolita, dies Lolita, the beloved orca that captured the hearts of many during her...