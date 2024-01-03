3 reknowned gaming giants to attend 1 Billion Followers Summit

Three well-known gamers will attend the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

Garmendia, Chaurasia, and Myth Pat will be attending.

The Summit will begin on Jan 10.

A journey that started with a few keystrokes on a keyboard has turned their pastimes into lucrative ventures and helped to alter the way that more than 188 million followers view gaming in general.

On January 10 and 11, in Dubai, these three enormous content creators—Germán Garmendia, Ujjwal Chaurasia, and Myth Pat—will be the guests of honor at the second edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

The summit, which is being hosted by the Museum of the Future and the New Media Academy at the Emirates Towers, aims to uncover the trade secrets of these digital superstars who used their expertise to create virtual worlds that millions of people adore.

In addition to providing a unique chance to interact with these highly influential content creators from around the world, the 1 Billion Followers Summit offers a forum for learning from their extensive experiences and gaining priceless guidance. This will encourage young people to discover their creative potential in gaming and eventually turn their regular hobbies into creative and influential endeavors.

Professional gamer Germán Garmendia has amassed an incredible fan base of over 121 million. Among the most significant and well-known content producers in the Spanish-speaking world is Garmendia. He has transformed ordinary activities into vibrant, humorous, and carefree artistic performances.

Garmendia is a multifaceted person who manages several internationally well-known channels, making him well-known in the modern media era. Fans are looking forward to this digital star’s insightful and entertaining speeches at the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

The man behind the ‘Techno Gamerz’ gaming channel, Ujjwal Chaurasia, is an Indian who has amassed a substantial fan base of more than 50 million. Chaurasia started his YouTube gaming career in the middle of the 2010s, and over time, fans of the genre came to rely on him because of his ability to tell compelling stories about the world of video games. Chaurasia is ready to enthrall the attendees at the Summit of One Billion Followers.

Observing the well-known Indian YouTuber Mithilesh Patankar, also known as Myth Pat, goes beyond simply subscribing to a gaming YouTuber. It is similar to losing yourself in an action-packed, scary, and adventurous film classic. With over 17.6 million subscribers to his channel thanks to his unique technique, Mythpat has turned watching someone play video games into an immersive experience that resembles an exciting cinematic adventure. Mythpat is more than just a YouTuber; he is a storyteller of the highest caliber who has mastered the art of giving life to video games and producing videos that stand alone as works of art.