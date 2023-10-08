Nutridor hiring in Dubai as it sets up new facility

Around 200 new job opportunities are on the horizon for Dubai as Nutridor, a food and beverage company, gears up to expand its recently opened facility in Dubai Industrial City and establish a new factory in the industrial free zone.

Nutridor, a subsidiary of Nigeria’s TGI Group, has invested Dh75 million in its first dairy production facility in the UAE, covering 100,000 square feet. The facility, which just opened, is highly automated, requiring minimal human intervention. In an environmentally conscious move, 25% of its energy needs are met through solar power, and 75% of water is recycled.

CEO of Nutridor, Sankha Biswas, stated, “This new facility will generate Dh100 million revenue per year. We intend to invest Dh30 million to expand this new facility which will bring the revenues to Dh200 million,” The expansion will introduce new products to the market, including butter and cheese, alongside the current evaporated sweet milk category.

The Gulf region heavily relies on imports for up to 90% of these dairy products, creating a substantial demand. By expanding its operations, Nutridor aims to contribute to food security and bridge this gap. This expansion is expected to create 200 new jobs, both directly and indirectly.

Dignitaries attending the inauguration ceremony of the new facility included Mohammed Mousa Alameeri, assistant undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE; Helal Al Marri, director-general of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Eng. Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajri, director-general of Dubai Municipality; and Mohammed Dansanta Rimi, ambassador of Nigeria in UAE.

Advertisement

Saud Abu Alshawareb, executive vice president of Industrial at TECOM Group, emphasized the importance of localizing manufacturing in the food and beverage sector for food security, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.