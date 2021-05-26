Major Social Media Platforms May Be Banned in India

Indian Media reported on Wednesday that failure to comply with the new IT rules set by the country’s government would result in a ban on major social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The deadline to accept the guidelines set by the Indian government is to end today (May 26), according to the media reports.

None of the platforms including major Social Media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter have complied with the new regulations so far. The only social media app to comply with the new guidelines ahead of the deadline is Koo, dubbed as the Indian version of Twitter.

To comply with the new IT rules, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITy) in India had given three months to tech firms which started in February 2021. A government official said in a statement that it is a crucial moment for social media companies because they risk criminal action against them as per the laws of India and can lose their status and protections as intermediaries if they do not comply with the new rules.