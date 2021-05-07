Double Click 970×250

Plans for Imam ul Haq in Test Cricket revealed by Babar Azam

Shamraiz KhalidSenior Editor

07th May, 2021. 08:19 pm
Imam in Test Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam has given some insights on plans for Imam ul Haq in Test Cricket team of Pakistan. He hinted at the inclusion of the left-handed opener in Pakistan’s test squad.

Babar said in a virtual press briefing that considering Imam’s test record, his services can be availed for future Test series. He emphasized that the current backup options in the opening department will be utilized, however, the team will include those who suit the job.

Babar stated that if the management thinks that Imam should be included in the Test squad, he will be welcomed with open arms due to his exceptional record with the red ball. However, he asserted that new backup options will be added solely based on their performances.

Imam ul Haq in Test cricket debuted against Ireland in 2018. The 25-year-old has played 11 test matches for Pakistan cricket scoring 485 runs and averaging 25.25. The ODI opener last featured in the 2019 Adelaide Test against Australia.

