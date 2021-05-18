The United States should shoulder its fair share of responsibilities in stopping Israeli attacks on Gaza, take a just stance, and work with the majority of the international community to support the Security Council in playing its due role in easing the situation, rebuilding trust, and advancing political settlement, China urged Monday.

Recently, tensions in Palestine have flared up, and a conflict of the largest scale since 2014 took place between Israel and Palestine, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

Lijian said China has been working with the two UNSC emergency consultations and concluded the press statement. On that basis, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chaired the UN Security Council Open Debate on “The Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question” on May 16 to work towards a phasedown of the situation.

“State Councilor Wang Yi put forward a four-point proposal regarding the Palestine-Israel situation, pointing out that ceasefire and cessation of violence is the top priority and all parties, especially Israel, are urged to exercise restraint and stop hostilities immediately,” he said.

Humanitarian assistance is an urgent need and all parties are urged to step up humanitarian assistance to Palestine to spare no effort to avoid a humanitarian disaster. International support is a due obligation and the international community, especially the Security Council, is called on to take vigorous actions to deescalate and cool down the situation, he said.

The “two-state solution” is the fundamental way forward, and Palestine and Israel should be supported to resume peace talks at an early date and advance the political settlement of the Palestine question, Lijian said.

Since the latest Israeli attacks against Palestinians which began last week has killed at least 198 people, including 58 children in the Gaza strip, Al Jazeera reported, with more than 1,300 Palestinians sustaining major injuries.

It is also be noticed that the Israeli military launched another series of air raids on Gaza early Monday, hours after Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks on the Palestinian enclave would rage on.