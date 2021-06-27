Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Abhishek Bachchan reveals, Aishwarya Rai was paid more than him

Raba NoorWeb Editor

27th Jun, 2021. 06:13 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan revealed a shocking fact about the pay difference between him and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the films they worked on together in an interview with director Shoojit Sircar.

He revealed that Aishwarya was actually paid more than him in eight out of the nine films they worked together for.

He also said that the pay is dependent on your saleability as an actor and not on one’s gender.

“There’s a huge debate on gender parity in the film business and in other industries. I’ve worked in nine films with my wife and in eight of those, she’s got paid more than I have. The highest-paid actor in Piku was Deepika. It’s a business and if you are a saleable actor, you get paid accordingly. You can’t be a new actress and demand to be paid the same as Shah Rukh Khan.” he stated

The husband and wife duo has featured in several hit Bollywood films such as Guru, Dhoom 2, Kuch Na Kaho, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Sarkar Raj, Bunty Aur Babli, and Umrao Jaan among others.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Sushmita Sen
15 hours ago
This is how Sushmita Sen responds to a fan saying, ‘I love you Rohman Shawl’

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently had an Instagram...
Priyanka Chopra
16 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra enjoys ‘golgappas’ with friends in New York

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra launched an Indian restaurant in New York City...
Shah Rukh Khan Abdur Rehman
2 days ago
Shah Rukh Khan reveals what his grandmother named him

The Bollywood king, popularly known as Shah Rukh Khan around the world,...
Shah Rukh Khan
3 days ago
Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan’s tweet asking him if he is ‘berozgaar’

Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan answered a range of queries ranging from...
Shah Rukh Khan
3 days ago
Shah Rukh Khan is back on set for ‘Pathan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan returned to work on Thursday, filming his upcoming spy...
Kareena
3 days ago
Kareena wishes Karishma a happy birthday calling her second mother

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood superstar, expressed her love and heartfelt birthday...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Currency Rates in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Currency rate in Pakistan today on, 28th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 28th June 2021, Check currency...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
5 hours ago
Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 28th June 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here....
Gold Price in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 28th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (28th, June 2021) is Rs. 90,200...
FC personnel attack
9 hours ago
Balochistan: Terrorists attack FC personnel, soldier embrace martyrdom, ISPR

In Balochistan, Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were attacked by terrorists as a...