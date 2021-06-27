Abhishek Bachchan reveals, Aishwarya Rai was paid more than him

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan revealed a shocking fact about the pay difference between him and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the films they worked on together in an interview with director Shoojit Sircar.

He revealed that Aishwarya was actually paid more than him in eight out of the nine films they worked together for.

He also said that the pay is dependent on your saleability as an actor and not on one’s gender.

“There’s a huge debate on gender parity in the film business and in other industries. I’ve worked in nine films with my wife and in eight of those, she’s got paid more than I have. The highest-paid actor in Piku was Deepika. It’s a business and if you are a saleable actor, you get paid accordingly. You can’t be a new actress and demand to be paid the same as Shah Rukh Khan.” he stated

The husband and wife duo has featured in several hit Bollywood films such as Guru, Dhoom 2, Kuch Na Kaho, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Sarkar Raj, Bunty Aur Babli, and Umrao Jaan among others.