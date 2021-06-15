Alia Bhatt motivational story to get yourself into workout mode

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shares a series of photos that shows her struggle to find her way to the gym.

The Gully Boy actress revealed a step-by-step routine for motivating herself to finally get to her workout session.

She shared the series of pictures in her Instagram story that she titled ‘The chronicles of trying to get in a workout’.

Alia Bhatt revealed she starts off by wearing her workout shoes, followed by staring at her water bottle and motivational quote on working out, and when all that fails, she thinks about the pizza she would have later in the week.

Take a look at her stories:

The 28 years old completed the series by sharing a video from her gym, wherein she was seen running on a treadmill. She captioned the video, “MADE IT!” before signing off with a ‘Bye’.

Earlier Alia made a full recovery from Covid-19. In April, she was diagnosed with the virus. Alia revealed her diagnosis to her Instagram followers on April 2nd.

“Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” she had said.