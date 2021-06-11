Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli in ₹1.1 lakh Gucci outfit

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, Vamika, earlier this year, and the couple has now jetted off to London for the Indian captain’s next cricket series.

Anushka’s appearance from the sidelines in a London stadium was much awaited by her fans.

Anushka took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a white hoodie with red typography and print, joggers, and slides.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor captioned the post with, “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium.”

Take a look:

Anushka wore a snake print cotton-jersey hooded sweatshirt by the Italian luxury label which had typography claiming, “Guccify yourself,” and “Sprovveduta eta” in red with a snake printed in the middle.

The Zero actor wore this over grey track pants and Gucci sliders.

According to the Gucci website, the hoodie is priced at €980 which is approximately ₹87,000. And the price of the slides is around $436 which is approximately ₹31,000.