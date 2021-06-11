Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli in ₹1.1 lakh Gucci outfit

Raba Noor

11th Jun, 2021. 11:21 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, Vamika, earlier this year, and the couple has now jetted off to London for the Indian captain’s next cricket series.

Anushka’s appearance from the sidelines in a London stadium was much awaited by her fans.
Anushka took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a white hoodie with red typography and print, joggers, and slides.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor captioned the post with, “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium.”

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka wore a snake print cotton-jersey hooded sweatshirt by the Italian luxury label which had typography claiming, “Guccify yourself,” and “Sprovveduta eta” in red with a snake printed in the middle.

The Zero actor wore this over grey track pants and Gucci sliders.

According to the Gucci website, the hoodie is priced at €980 which is approximately ₹87,000. And the price of the slides is around $436 which is approximately ₹31,000.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Alia Bhatt
1 hour ago
Alia Bhatt joins Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan on a lunch date

Alia Bhatt went out to lunch with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, her...
Shah Rukh Khan
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan Treat fans with his latest pic, says ‘Time now for a trim’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of himself and spoke...
Anil Kapoor
4 hours ago
Anil Kapoor Reminiscences his favourite moments with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino

Bollywood superstar, Anil Kapoor reminisced about his best memories with Hollywood legends...
Shoaib Akhtar
5 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar said his favorite Bollywood actor is Salman Khan

In a question-and-answer session with his fans on Instagram, Shoaib Akhtar said...
Amitabh Bachchan
6 hours ago
Amitabh Bachchan recalls a time before ‘emoji’

Bollywood versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan remembered his old days when fans used...
Kareena Kapoor
8 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor is all set for the weekend as she shares a no-makeup look

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of her new shirt and a makeup-free...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

BTS
5 mins ago
BTS release ‘Room Live’ to celebrate 2021 Festa

The Korean boy band BTS recently released an official collection of virtual performances...
8 mins ago
UAE elected as non-permanent members to UN Security Council for 2022-23 

The United Arab Emirates was elected unopposed on Friday as a non-permanent...
Coronavirus vaccines
14 mins ago
Coronavirus vaccines | Pharmacist tried to destroy Covid-19 vaccines

Wisconsin: A pharmacist who tried to destroy hundreds of coronavirus vaccines was...
foods to improve focus
35 mins ago
5 foods to eat on a regular basis to improve concentration and focus

There are so many distractions that our way in our daily lives,...