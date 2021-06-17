Double Click 728 x 90
Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of her life in Southampton

Raba Noor

17th Jun, 2021. 06:00 pm
Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma gave fans a glimpse of her life in Southampton, England, where she currently is with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a series of black-and-white pictures from the Ageas Bowl, the venue of the World Test Championship (WTC) finals.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress can be seen donning a baggy shirt, paired with cropped denim and white sneakers. Completing her look she tied her hair into a bun.

Anushka Sharma captioned the post with, “A ‘take random photos and think of a quirky caption’ kind of post.”

Take a look at her photos:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

