Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Away from the city’s hubbub, Dubai’s ‘Love Lake’ is a romantic spot for relaxation

Shamraiz KhalidSenior Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 09:29 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Dubai's 'Love Lake'

Dubai: United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) ‘Love Lake’ has become a popular tourist spot for lovebirds to relax away from the city’s hubbub. Dubai’s ‘Love Lake’ is the world’s only man-made, heart-shaped lake. Situated at Al-Qudra Oasis, the two gigantic interconnected heart-shaped lakes are fast gaining the attention of everyone around the world and are considered a symbol of love.

5 reasons to visit Dubai&#39;s Love Lake over the weekend | Going-out – Gulf News

https://www.oasispalmdubai.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/cover.jpg

Spreading over 550,000 square meters, Dubai’s ‘Love Lake’ is no less than a masterpiece that is built in the middle of the Dubai desert. The lake has numerous species of plants including hundreds of thousands of colourful flowers and more than 16,000 trees. It is built away from the urban area.

5 reasons to visit Dubai&#39;s Love Lake over the weekend | Going-out – Gulf News

https://media-cdn.tripadvisor.com/media/attractions-splice-spp-674x446/07/1c/26/99.jpg

Tourists arriving at the destination via air can be attracted by the lake’s unique surroundings with the word ‘Love’ written in beautiful cursive English. The entrance is also shaped like a heart with a heart-shaped gate, trees and fountains. The lake boasts a glow-in-the-dark running track and a fenced area for picnic and barbecue with friends and family known as ‘Hadirah’.

https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSXzWzVpMzJa6BVTXVY8l1GGaPH-BLH8uIa0A&usqp=CAU

The lake garnered immense popularity as soon as its picture was shared by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid-al-Maktoum on his Instagram account. It first opened to tourist in 2018. The lake has basic facilities such as clean water and washroom, is free of cost entry and remains open 24 hours. The beauty of the lake is further complemented by a selfie wall for tourists which has space for two people, a plus symbol in the middle and a heart symbol at the end.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

shah mehmood with saudi
29 mins ago
Finance Minister Qureshi and Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral relations 

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday received a telephonic call from His...
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field, vs Peshawar Zalmi
34 mins ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field, vs Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field against Peshawar Zalmi. Quetta...
Coronavirus China Xinjiang Kashgar
54 mins ago
Over 600 million people in China given COVID-19 shots: official

More than 600 million people in China have been inoculated against COVID-19,...
VelociCoaster
1 hour ago
World’s fastest roller coaster added to Jurassic World

VelociCoaster will open this week, this latest entry to the theme park,...
shaukat-tareen
1 hour ago
‘We should not play politics with the poor’, Shaukat Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin addressing the post-budget press conference in Islamabad today,...
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match today
1 hour ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match today

Quetta Gladiators, at the bottom of the points table in the sixth...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

shah mehmood with saudi
29 mins ago
Finance Minister Qureshi and Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral relations 

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday received a telephonic call from His...
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field, vs Peshawar Zalmi
34 mins ago
PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field, vs Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiator won the toss and choose to field against Peshawar Zalmi. Quetta...
Coronavirus China Xinjiang Kashgar
54 mins ago
Over 600 million people in China given COVID-19 shots: official

More than 600 million people in China have been inoculated against COVID-19,...
VelociCoaster
1 hour ago
World’s fastest roller coaster added to Jurassic World

VelociCoaster will open this week, this latest entry to the theme park,...