Away from the city’s hubbub, Dubai’s ‘Love Lake’ is a romantic spot for relaxation

Dubai: United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) ‘Love Lake’ has become a popular tourist spot for lovebirds to relax away from the city’s hubbub. Dubai’s ‘Love Lake’ is the world’s only man-made, heart-shaped lake. Situated at Al-Qudra Oasis, the two gigantic interconnected heart-shaped lakes are fast gaining the attention of everyone around the world and are considered a symbol of love.

Spreading over 550,000 square meters, Dubai’s ‘Love Lake’ is no less than a masterpiece that is built in the middle of the Dubai desert. The lake has numerous species of plants including hundreds of thousands of colourful flowers and more than 16,000 trees. It is built away from the urban area.

Tourists arriving at the destination via air can be attracted by the lake’s unique surroundings with the word ‘Love’ written in beautiful cursive English. The entrance is also shaped like a heart with a heart-shaped gate, trees and fountains. The lake boasts a glow-in-the-dark running track and a fenced area for picnic and barbecue with friends and family known as ‘Hadirah’.

The lake garnered immense popularity as soon as its picture was shared by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid-al-Maktoum on his Instagram account. It first opened to tourist in 2018. The lake has basic facilities such as clean water and washroom, is free of cost entry and remains open 24 hours. The beauty of the lake is further complemented by a selfie wall for tourists which has space for two people, a plus symbol in the middle and a heart symbol at the end.