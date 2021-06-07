British scientists developed ‘sugar bomb’ to kill cancer cell

British scientists have developed a ‘sugar bomb’ to kill cancer cells safely. Which will destroy the cancer cells in a few seconds without harming the healthy cells.

Experts at the ‘British University of Edinburgh’ said that the drug will not harm nearby healthy cells and tissues. Under this procedure, patients will not even need to undergo harmful chemotherapy.

According to the report, food is needed for the cancerous tumor to spread rapidly. Sweet bombs will be thrown at the tumor in the form of light, which will explosively destroy the cancer cells. This procedure is also called SCNBD.

Experts said that during the test, the sugar cells in the tumor were destroyed in a few seconds, this method will also be possible to treat breast, prostate, and lung cancer.

However, this method will be used to treat common brain cancers.

Researcher ‘Sam Benson’ said that the sugar bomb draws energy from the drug light and the cells use the energy to make oxygen a weapon.

According to the Brain Tumor Charity, this method will be able to target cancer cells without disturbing healthy cells.

Scientists hope that this new method will increase the rate of cancer recovery and they will not have to go through a difficult and painful procedure like chemotherapy.