‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares trailer of his upcoming drama ‘Barbaroslar’

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who is famous for his nominal role in the historic drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, pleased his millions of fans with the trailer of the first episode of his coming drama serial Barbaroslar.

Engin took to Instagram and shared the advertising trailer of his next historical drama serial and proclaimed that it is will be premiered soon.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram story, Engin captioned it ‘Yakinda (Soon).”

Earlier, Engin Altan Duzyatan had complete the shooting of Barbaroslar on social media.

He had shared a picture of the clapperboard marked with the name of Barbaroslar.

The admirers of ‘Ertugrul’ are keenly waiting to see their beloved actor in an all-new avatar.