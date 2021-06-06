Garmin Launches 945 LTE and Forerunner 55 Smartwatches

The fitness watch-maker, Garmin, has introduced two new models to its exciting list.

The Garmin 945 LTE and Forerunner 55 are the newest additions to the smart watch industry that offer impressive battery life and an enhanced user experience.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is cheaper version of the two and comes in 3 different styles. Inside is built-in GPS with an outstanding battery life which allows the watch to last up to two weeks without location-tracking, or for 20 hours with continuous tracking support.

The watch has features for runners, monitoring stress, track of respiration rates, and recommendations on recovery time when working out.

The Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS is one of the top watch lineups ever made as it also comes with LTE connectivity.

The watch has built-in maps which allow consumers to download routes to stay on track. Garmin says that the new 945 LTE smartwatch comes with several new offerings. One is the Pulse Ox sensor, another sensor to track menstrual cycles and pregnancy, and many more features that allow the user to keep track of how the human body functions on a daily basis.

Similar to the Garmin 55 smartwatch, the 945 LTE device features an identical two-week battery life but takes a big hit in the GPS mode that lasts only seven hours with music and LTE LiveTrack enabled.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is officially available for purchase on the official Garmin website for $199, and the 945 LTE Forerunner is on sale for $650.