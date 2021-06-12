Double Click 728 x 90
Janhvi Kapoor looks elegant & stylish in her latest photoshoot

12th Jun, 2021. 09:40 pm
jhanvi kapoor in white kurta

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talked-about actresses from Gen Y. The stunner is just three films old in the industry and she has shown her determination already.

The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress has not just given a sight of her flexibility, but Janhvi has also demonstrated to be a style icon.

The Dhadak actress doesn’t miss a chance to dish out major fashion goals every time she steps out – be it for a red carpet event, workout session, or just a simple casual outing.

Janhvi is quite lively on social media, she recently smoked her fans with some beautiful pics from her recent photoshoot with the House of Pixels.

 

In the pics, the Roohi actress has seen affectation in a garden and chose a white-colored fastened long kurta. She had completed her look with open locks and opted for a natural makeup look, which looked elegant and stylish.

Whereas Janhvi captioned the image as “And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music.”

