KIA Launches another SUV for Same Price as Civic, Elantra and Corolla

The government is continuously making efforts to favor the production, sale, and purchase of smaller automobiles and Electric based Vehicles (EVs), with speculations surfacing that KIA might launch another SUV for Same Price as Civic, Elantra and Corolla.

The new automakers seem to be obsessed with introducing more SUVs to the Pakistani market. If the latest reports are to be believed, Kia is all set to introduce a smaller and cheaper SUV to the country this year.

On the contrary, sources have reported that Kia Motors Pakistan has formulated to launch the Stonic in Pakistan, and shared some photos of the vehicle at a port in Pakistan.

The Stonic is Kia’s subcompact crossover SUV that will contend against the Honda HR-V, Nissan Juke, Toyota C-HR and Corolla Cross, Suzuki Vitara, and other SUVs in the same group. Whereas it was debuted internationally in 2017 and is being sold worldwide in its modernized version for 2021.

It is being offered in the international market with the following powertrain options:

A 1.0 T-GDi turbocharge inline 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque and can be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

A 1.2 MPI inline 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 84 hp and 121 Nm of torque, and can be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

A 1.4 MPI inline 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 100 hp and 123 Nm of torque, and can be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

A 1.6 CRDi inline 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 110 hp and 260 Nm of torque, and can be mated to a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed Dual Clutch Automatic transmission.

The Stonic features are loaded with technology such as an 8-inch infotainment screen as the standard, a 4.2-inch driver’s display in the device collection, Apple CarPlay and Android Autoconfiguration, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, autonomous emergency braking, a speed limit warning system, and a driver attention monitor among other features.

Arrival

Whereas there has been no official statement released by Kia about the launch date and the price of the Stonic, it is being ventured that it will be propelled in the final quarter of the 2021 calendar year.