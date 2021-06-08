Double Click 728 x 90
Lassi Health Benefits: 6 Reasons Why You Must drink Lassi In Summers

Raba Noor

08th Jun, 2021. 09:39 pm
Lassi Health Benefits

Lassi is one popular, healthy and refreshing drink that is loved and relished by many folks across India. This traditional drink is one every of the simplest cooling summer drinks packed full of nutrients and vitamins that are beneficial for your health.

Lassi is prepared by blending Dahi (yogurt) with water. Later, salt or sugar is added to enhance the taste. Originally, lassi is served chilled in a tall glass and paired with various delicacies foods like aloo paratha, chole bhature, and even with Makki ki roti and Sarson ka saag.

Apart from being immensely delicious, it’s quite healthy too. This oh-so-pleasing drink has many benefits together with it.

Let’s lookout for the health benefits that drinking Lassi offers:

1. Aids Digestion – Lassi made with yogurt, is said to be quite beneficial for the digestion process. It’s light on the stomach and contains good bacteria knows as lactobacilli, which lubricates the intestines and aids in smooth digestion.

2. Good Source of Probiotics – Consumption of lassi influences the expansion of healthy bacteria and reduces the growth of bad bacteria in the gut. Also, it contains probiotics that help to scale back bad cholesterol levels within the body.

3. Boosts Immune System – Incorporating lassi within the daily diet regime can do wonders to the system because it is kind of an upscale source of lactic acid and Vitamin D, which may do wonders in boosting the immune system to an excellent extent. And, thus, prepares the body to combat diseases of various kinds.

4. Fights Body Heat – Lassi being tagged as a cool and refreshing drink, reduces the heat of the body. Plus, it’s rich in electrolytes which might easily fight dehydration within the body, thus daily consumption of lassi will keep the body’s heat under control.

5. Improves Bone Health – Lassi is taken into account rich in calcium which is great for bones to form it stronger. Drinking lassi more often will improve overall bone and dental health.

6. Good for Skin – Lactic acid found in lassi can help remove blemishes from the skin and improve skin’s texture, helping you maintain beautiful and youthful skin.
Lassi being a long-established and easy-to-make drink has some amazing benefits to supply. So, it’s time to derive pleasure from this drink without any guilt.

