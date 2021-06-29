OGRA proposes increase in petrol price from July 1

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday has suggested increasing the price of petroleum products in Pakistan from July 1, the Private News channel reported, quoting sources.

OGRA, in its official summary to the Petroleum Division, has suggested amassed the price of petrol by Rs6 and Diesel by Rs3, sources cognizant of the publication.

Whereas, the Petroleum Division will make a final verdict after discussions with Prime Minister Imran Khan.