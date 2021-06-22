Double Click 728 x 90
OnePlus becomes a sub-brand of Oppo, according to a leaked memo

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 11:16 am
OnePlus is now a sub-brand of Oppo as a result of the two companies merging. Both companies have reportedly agreed not to answer any concerns about their operating system strategies, including if OnePlus’ OxygenOS will merge with Oppo’s ColorOS or vice versa.

The leaked memo contains a list of criteria in reaction to OnePlus Co-Founder and CEO Pete Lau’s announcement of a merger last week. OnePlus decided to “further integrate” its organization with Oppo after “seeing positive impact” from the existing relationship, according to Lau. He did not detail how the integration would proceed.

“With the integration, OnePlus becomes a brand within Oppo, however will continue to function as an independent entity.”

“With the merging of both firms, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products. It will also allow us to be more efficient in our operations.”

It also states that customer contact channels and public relations would remain unchanged, as both OnePlus and Oppo will remain individual brands – at least in those domains. Furthermore OnePlus would continue to keep user data received from devices on its own servers.

