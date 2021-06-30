Preparation of new shroud of the Holy Ka’abah, photos shared

Riyadh: Preparation of the new shroud of the Holy Ka’aba has been completed in Makah. The shroud of Holy Ka’abah will be changed on 9th Dhul-Hijjah. According to details, the manufacturing of the new cloth of Holy Ka’abah has been completed by the Kiswa Factory in Makkah. Ithas been prepared by skilled craftsmen throughout the year.

Various parts of the Holy Ka’abah shroud were unveiled by Kiswah Factory. On the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah, on the day of ‘Arafah, the old shroud will be replaced with a new one.

A few days ago, pictures of the new were shared on the Twitter account of the two holy shrines. It is made of silk in the King Abdul Aziz Complex in Mecca. The silk is from Italy and the gold and silver wires come from Germany.

670 kg of silk, 120 kg of gold thread, and 100 kg of silver thread are used in making the shroud of Holy Ka’abah.