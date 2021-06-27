Priyanka Chopra enjoys ‘golgappas’ with friends in New York

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra launched an Indian restaurant in New York City along with restaurateur Maneesh Goyal. She finally gets to visit the place and gets her favorite Indian food with her bunch of friends.

Took to Instagram, the Desi girl shared stunning photos from Sona Restaurant. She called it a ‘unique experience’ and ‘a part of my heart in the heart of New York City’.

Take a look:

“I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience.” She wrote

“From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City.” Priyanka further said

Priyanka was involved in planning the restaurant for three years. The restaurant has a private dining room, named after Priyanka’s nickname ‘Mimi’ ’ and also sells art by Indian artists.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in an upcoming rom-com ‘Text For You’ and in the highly successful Matrix series part four.