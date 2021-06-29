Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in white blouse and thigh-slit skirt

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has left her fans and followers awestruck with her new photos.

Took to Instagram, the Desi girl shared her photos and left her fans drooling with her charm.

She shared her photo with the caption, “Sunday’s OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC…Happy Pride.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

The beautiful actress looks exotic in a white and enticing dress.

Priyanka is donning an all-white blouse and double thigh-high slit skirt. She completed her look with a golden wristwatch and elegant jewelry.

Keeping her look simple, Priyanka has tied her hair in a messy bun.