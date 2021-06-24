Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Reema Khan pens a beautiful love note for Husband, Dr. Tariq Shahab

Raba NoorWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 06:16 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Reema Khan with husband

Reema Khan is a Pakistani television actor and host who is loved for her graceful fashion sense and thought-provoking acting skills. She keeps updating fans with her new activities.

Lollywood film actress, director, and producer, Reema Khan pens a beautiful love note for her Husband, Dr. Tariq Shahab.

Took to Instagram the Love Mein Ghum actress shared adorable clicks with her husband.

Reema captioned the post, “A Life Lived In lOVE Will Never Be DULL” along with heart emojis at the end of her caption.

Take a look at his post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reema Khan (@iamreemakhan)

Reema Khan married Pakistani-American Cardiologist Dr. Tariq Shahab in 2011. In 2015 Reema gave birth to her first son.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Danish Taimoor
2 hours ago
Danish Taimoor Overjoyed As Cristiano Ronaldo Mentioned His Comment

Pakistani star Danish Taimoor expressed his excitement after Cristiano Ronaldo mentioned his...
Kendall Jenner
9 hours ago
Kendall Jenner steals the show as she comes out for lunch with friends

Kendall Jenner flaunted a model body as she stepped out for lunch...
Britney Spears
9 hours ago
Britney Spears speaks out after the startling conservatorship testimony

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram just hours after giving a stunning...
Prince Charles
10 hours ago
Prince Charles ‘hurt, upset’ by Prince William, Harry’s feud

The current difficulty in Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has reportedly...
Lizzo
11 hours ago
Lizzo and Demi Lovato will perform the New Orleans Jazz Festival

The New Orleans Heritage and Jazz Festival will be headlined by American...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

1 min ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
16 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
24 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
52 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...