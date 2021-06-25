Root model of mangroves could be the key to preventing coastal erosion

Mangrove vegetation grows on subtropical shorelines and provides a variety of ecosystem services, including decreasing coastal erosion, supporting biodiversity, and eliminating nitrogen, phosphorus, and carbon dioxide.

Water movement around complex mangrove roots influences these critical ecological services. The flow stirs up sediments, forming a sediment deposition area behind the roots.

According to research, the complex sedimentation patterns of mangroves encourage silt movement near the roots preventing plants to be buried while facilitating sediment deposition a short distance away to offer an environment for new growth.

Oscar Curet, an engineer at Florida Atlantic University, led new research that is the first to use a predictive model to determine the best mangrove root arrangement for preventing coastline erosion.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, investigated the impact on the early migration of sediment critical to the evolution of shorelines and deltas using simplified mangrove root models with various root system configurations.

on the other hand, Seaweeds are known to be healthy, but this concrete evidence on the nutritional science and health benefits of Connecticut-grown sugar kelp may convince people to eat more of them.

The nutritional benefits of Connecticut-grown sugar kelp have been verified by researchers at the University of Connecticut. They discovered that brown sugar kelp (Saccharina latissima) inhibits hepatic inflammation and fibrosis.

The researchers reported several findings supporting the nutritional benefits of sugar kelp. In a paper published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry by the College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources.