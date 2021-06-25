Double Click 728 x 90
Shah Rukh Khan is back on set for ‘Pathan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 01:52 pm
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan returned to work on Thursday, filming his upcoming spy thriller ‘Pathan,’ which also stars Deepika Padukone.

A source also confirmed, “Pathan has resumed its shooting schedule after the lockdown caused due to the second wave. An intense shooting schedule awaits SRK who seems to have started the shoot first. We hear John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are set to start in the next few days. A sizeable portion of the film will be shot in this schedule before the team heads to international locations to shoot the big action and scale sequences.”

Due to the Maharashtra government’s Janta Curfew, the film shoot was forced to take a two-day break earlier in April, and the makers were unable to restart the schedule.

According to reports, the current 10-day schedule would be shot entirely in a Mumbai studio. While the team will be working inside a bio-bubble, the producers have guaranteed that all cast and crew members involved in the shoot have been vaccinated after the government advised production firms to proceed with caution.

Outside the sets of ‘Pathan,’ the superstar’s vehicle was seen parked opposite director Siddharth Anand’s.

 

