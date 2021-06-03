Twitter rolls out subscription based new features

Twitter on Thursday has introduced its subscription service, which has been dubbed “Blue” and offers some added features for prolific tweeters, as it seeks to diversity its revenue streams beyond advertising.

The Twitter Blue feature is rolling out first in Australia and Canada with monthly fees of $4.49 AUD and $3.49 CAD.

One feature Twitter Blue subscribers will have access to will let users preview and either revise or “undo” a tweet within 30 seconds.

The “undo” feature doesn’t go quite as far as allowing users to edit an already posted tweet, but subscribers will be able to set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click “undo” or change the tweet.

“We’ve heard from the people that use Twitter a lot, and we mean a lot, that we don´t always build power features that meet their needs,” product manager Smita Mittal Gupta and product management director Sara Beykpour said in a blog post.

“Well, that’s about to change.”

Additional features include tools making it easier to organise or read posts, along with access to dedicated customer support for troubleshooting.

Twitter planned to enhance Blue based on feedback during the initial phase.

“And for those wondering, no, a free Twitter is not going away, and never will,” Beykpour and Gupta said.

“This subscription offering is simply meant to add enhanced and complementary features to the already existing Twitter experience for those who want it.”