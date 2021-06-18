Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

WhatsApp: Five new features that could be available shortly

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 12:49 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
WhatsApp: Five new features that could be available shortly

WhatsApp is developing a variety of features for both Android and iOS. The company has revealed that the Disappearing Messages functionality will be enhanced, as well as a ‘View Once’ option. It is also predicted that the calling feature would be added to WhatsApp’s Web version.

Disappearing mode

WhatsApp already has a Disappearing Messages function, which it is now trying to expand. In an interview with WaBetaInfo, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, announced that WhatsApp will offer a disappearing mode, which will allow you to enable disappearing messages across all chat threads.

View Once feature

Zuckerberg also revealed that WhatsApp intends to offer a ‘view once’ function that would allow users to exchange media such as images and movies that can only be viewed once.

Multiple device support

The company has been testing multi-device compatibility for months and has now confirmed that it will be available soon. According to WaBetaInfo, the support will go into public beta “within the next month or two.”

Missed group calls

WhatsApp is also said to be working on a feature that will allow you to join missed group calls. In simpler terms, if you are invited to join a group call but are unable to do so at the time, you will be given the option to join later if the call has not yet finished.

WhatsApp Read Later

Finally, according to WaBetaInfo, the Facebook-owned company is working on a ‘Read Later’ feature. The feature will take the place of the existing Archived Chats feature and will not restore the archived chats to the top of the messaging app.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

WTC 2021 Final India vs New Zealand
3 mins ago
WTC 2021: India, New Zealand To Lock Horns For The Much Anticipated Final

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns for the...
Dollar to QAR
14 mins ago
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 18th June 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO...
COVID-19 Pandemic Out of Control in Afghanistan
16 mins ago
COVID-19 Pandemic Out of Control in Afghanistan

COVID-19 pandemic is getting out of control in Afghanistan as the cases...
PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans
27 mins ago
PSL 2021: Must-win game for Multan Sultans as they Will face rivals Lahore Qalandars Tonight

Team Lahore Qalandars, who suffered a major defeat from Karachi Kings last...
CHZ To PKR
28 mins ago
CHZ TO PKR: Today 1 Chiliz to PKR on, 18th June 2021

Friday: Today (CHZ TO PKR) rates are based on open market rates...
Billionaire Tim Draper: Bitcoin will reach $250,000 by the end of 2022
41 mins ago
Billionaire Tim Draper: Bitcoin will reach $250,000 by the end of 2022

Despite major cryptocurrencies falling drastically just weeks ago, billionaire venture capitalist Tim...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

WTC 2021 Final India vs New Zealand
3 mins ago
WTC 2021: India, New Zealand To Lock Horns For The Much Anticipated Final

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns for the...
Dollar to QAR
14 mins ago
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 18th June 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO...
COVID-19 Pandemic Out of Control in Afghanistan
16 mins ago
COVID-19 Pandemic Out of Control in Afghanistan

COVID-19 pandemic is getting out of control in Afghanistan as the cases...
PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans
27 mins ago
PSL 2021: Must-win game for Multan Sultans as they Will face rivals Lahore Qalandars Tonight

Team Lahore Qalandars, who suffered a major defeat from Karachi Kings last...