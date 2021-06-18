WhatsApp: Five new features that could be available shortly

WhatsApp is developing a variety of features for both Android and iOS. The company has revealed that the Disappearing Messages functionality will be enhanced, as well as a ‘View Once’ option. It is also predicted that the calling feature would be added to WhatsApp’s Web version.

Disappearing mode

WhatsApp already has a Disappearing Messages function, which it is now trying to expand. In an interview with WaBetaInfo, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, announced that WhatsApp will offer a disappearing mode, which will allow you to enable disappearing messages across all chat threads.

View Once feature

Zuckerberg also revealed that WhatsApp intends to offer a ‘view once’ function that would allow users to exchange media such as images and movies that can only be viewed once.

Multiple device support

The company has been testing multi-device compatibility for months and has now confirmed that it will be available soon. According to WaBetaInfo, the support will go into public beta “within the next month or two.”

Missed group calls

WhatsApp is also said to be working on a feature that will allow you to join missed group calls. In simpler terms, if you are invited to join a group call but are unable to do so at the time, you will be given the option to join later if the call has not yet finished.

WhatsApp Read Later

Finally, according to WaBetaInfo, the Facebook-owned company is working on a ‘Read Later’ feature. The feature will take the place of the existing Archived Chats feature and will not restore the archived chats to the top of the messaging app.