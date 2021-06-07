WhatsApp To Roll Out Flash Calls Feature for Quick Log In

Popular messaging application WhatsApp is working on a new feature “Flash Call” that will help users to log into their accounts quickly.

Using this automatic verification method via WhatsApp Flash Call, the company will call your phone number and then automatically end the call, checking the last phone number in your phone’s log is equal to the number that gives you the 6-digit code.

WhatsApp is now working on an introduction for the feature to explain why it needs to be permitted to make and manage calls and access to your phone’s log.

According to WABetaInfo, “WhatsApp will call your phone number and then automatically end the call, verifying that the last phone number in your phone’s log is equal to the number that gives you the 6-digit code. This phone number is always different, so there is no way to trick this method, ensuring a safe experience.”

However, the messaging application will not use your call history for any other purpose. It will only compare the most recent entry from your call history with the phone number that is supposed to call you and will not be used in any other circumstances.

This feature won’t be implemented on WhatsApp for iOS: Apple does not provide a public API for reading call history. This feature is optional: You can continue login into WhatsApp by entering the 6-digit code that was sent to you through SMS or phone call. WhatsApp won’t use your call history for other purposes: WhatsApp will simply match the most recent entry in your call history with the phone number that is meant to call you. This feature will not be used in any other circumstances.

Furthermore, this feature is being developed and will be available in a future WhatsApp for Android update.