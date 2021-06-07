Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

WhatsApp To Roll Out Flash Calls Feature for Quick Log In

Shariq Tahir

07th Jun, 2021. 04:41 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
WhatsApp is trying to develop flash calls for Android

Popular messaging application WhatsApp is working on a new feature “Flash Call” that will help users to log into their accounts quickly.

Using this automatic verification method via WhatsApp Flash Call, the company will call your phone number and then automatically end the call, checking the last phone number in your phone’s log is equal to the number that gives you the 6-digit code.

WhatsApp is now working on an introduction for the feature to explain why it needs to be permitted to make and manage calls and access to your phone’s log.

According to WABetaInfo, “WhatsApp will call your phone number and then automatically end the call, verifying that the last phone number in your phone’s log is equal to the number that gives you the 6-digit code. This phone number is always different, so there is no way to trick this method, ensuring a safe experience.”

However, the messaging application will not use your call history for any other purpose. It will only compare the most recent entry from your call history with the phone number that is supposed to call you and will not be used in any other circumstances.

WhatsApp is implementing flash calls for Android

  1. This feature won’t be implemented on WhatsApp for iOS: Apple does not provide a public API for reading call history.
  2. This feature is optional: You can continue login into WhatsApp by entering the 6-digit code that was sent to you through SMS or phone call.
  3. WhatsApp won’t use your call history for other purposes: WhatsApp will simply match the most recent entry in your call history with the phone number that is meant to call you. This feature will not be used in any other circumstances.

Furthermore, this feature is being developed and will be available in a future WhatsApp for Android update.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Maharashtra’s Pune fire
2 mins ago
18 Dead 17 missing In Fire at Maharashtra’s Pune Sanitizer Firm

At least eighteen employees of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Pune have...
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required
8 mins ago
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Pakistani Merchants

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Merchants. If...
UK dating apps
38 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
59 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
1 hour ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep
1 hour ago
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep

Sleep is one of the three essential components of living a better,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Maharashtra’s Pune fire
2 mins ago
18 Dead 17 missing In Fire at Maharashtra’s Pune Sanitizer Firm

At least eighteen employees of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Pune have...
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required
8 mins ago
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Pakistani Merchants

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Merchants. If...
UK dating apps
38 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
59 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...