Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd spotted on secret date at private concert

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 10:12 am
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, an American actress, filmmaker,  and  The Weeknd were ‘spotted on another secret date’ at a private concert in Los Angeles over the weekend amid romance rumors.

On the Instagram account Deuxmoi, photos of the stars attending Mustafa’s private concert surfaced, showing him with a group of pals and her seated with daughters Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16 years old.

On Twitter, a fan account for the 31-year-old Blinding Lights singer also tweeted photographs of the stars in the full arena.

While an insider told The Sun the pair are just ‘just friends’ now, the 31-year-old singer ‘made no secret of the fact he has a huge crush on her for years.

The Oscar winner, 46, and the Weekend caused a stir earlier this month when they have photographed dining at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

While the two aren’t known to be friends, there are some intriguing connections between them, such as the musician mentioning Angelina’s famous pout in one of his successful songs.

Furthermore, The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez once famously crossed paths with Angelina’s ex-husband Brad, 57, back in 2016, while they were still married.

