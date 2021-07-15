Busta Rhymes is looking to invest in crypto

Trevor George Smith Jr, better known as Busta Rhymes, is considering a cryptocurrency investment. The rapper reportedly asked his 3.8 million Twitter followers if they had invested in cryptocurrency, according to a report published earlier today.

He reportedly also questioned them for their thoughts on the rapidly expanding asset class’s present performance.

According to the report, the rapper received countless answers, with the majority of his followers asking him to spend.

He has received multiple Grammy Award nominations without winning. The musician, on the other hand, wanted to know which token to invest in.

One of his followers advised him to invest in the Moonrise token (MOONRISE), stating that the coin has increased in value by up to 100 times since its launch.

Another supporter recommended the FEG coin (FEG) as a good long-term investment. Busta Rhymes responded by inquiring about the tokens’ applications.

Check out @MoonRise_BSC bro. It’s gone up 100x since launch and is at a great entry point rn. Moonshot buyback function will be implemented at 25k holders and were about 1200-1500 away 🚀💫 — Snizzy (@SnizzyOnTheBeat) July 14, 2021

Another fan told him that the crypto market is now down due to institutional over-leverage, and that a correction could be coming shortly. This follower also revealed that he has BTC, ETH, and DOGE in his wallet.

When Busta Rhymes questioned if now is a good time to invest in cryptocurrency, DoonMoon, a follower, responded yes.

DoonMoon, on the other hand, advised the rapper to start with BTC if he has no prior experience with cryptocurrency.

Before purchasing more Bitcoin (BTC/USD), he urged rapper to read the Bitcoin Standard by Saifedean Ammous and The Price of Tomorrow by Jeff Booth.

yes, but #bitcoin only if you are starting at zero knowledge…then start reading The Bitcoin Standard by Saifedean Ammous and The Price of Tomorrow by Jeff Booth…then buy a boatload more #bitcoin. Then sell some other assets and buy even more #bitcoin. — DoonMoon (@DontyMonis) July 14, 2021