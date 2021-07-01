Kajol expresses her gratitude as she shared a sweet note on doctors’ day

Kajol the actress of Bollywood and the sensation of 90’s films, shared a sweet and adorable note on the National Doctors’day.

People all throughout the country are honoring doctors and medical personnel on National Doctors’ Day. Many celebrities have resorted to social media to send heartfelt messages.

For everyone in the world, things have been difficult. Everyone has been doing their best to aid others during these trying times.

Expressing her gratitude the actress wrote, “Everyday you leave behind your loved ones to serve the nation. We are and will be, forever indebted to you. Thank you Happy #NationalDoctorsDay”