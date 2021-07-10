Kompal Iqbal Posts a Lovely Throwback Picture of Her Engagement Ceremony

Kompal Iqbal is a talented actress and model with a lot of potentials to do more. She had appeared in a number of dramas. Her acting career began with the Private television drama series “Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah.”

She has also appeared in a lot of advertisements on television. She has also done modeling for many apparel brands.

Kompal Iqbal is often seen traveling with her sister Sumbul Iqbal and their tour photos are adored by the fans on social media.

Kompal Iqbal has recently tied the knot with Qazi Shumail. The Actress has shared an adorable throwback picture from the day of her engagement.

Let’s have a look at the picture below: