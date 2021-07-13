Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix lends her support to England’s players

Leigh- Anne Pinnock has expressed her solidarity for England’s footballers who were subjected to horrible racial abuse after their defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

The Little Mix star, 29, who just produced a highly acclaimed documentary on racism, used the band’s account on Twitter to express her sincere support for the players and reflect on the ‘Black British Experience.’

You can live here but be quiet.

You can work here but not all of you.

You can speak at the table but not too loud.

You can play for us but you can’t lose.

Ladies and gentlemen I give you the Black British Experience. We stand with you Kings 🖤 x Leigh pic.twitter.com/fvQ6cPnRTi — Little Mix (@LittleMix) July 12, 2021

After a swarm of cruel trolls targeted Marcus Rashford, Jason Sancho, and Bukayo Saka after they missed vital penalty attempts in the shootout, fans erupted in defense.

After Sunday’s match, the England stars were the focus of online attention as racist abuse flooded social media before an outpouring of support followed.

As she depicted life as a black person in Britain, Leigh-Anne joined in, issuing a rallying cry in support of the young players.